Aaron Gordon Questionable For Game 5 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury
Aaron Gordon (Calf) is questionable for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Monday, April 27. As of Monday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Gordon tallied nine points, one rebound and one block. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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