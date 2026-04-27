Aaron Gordon Questionable For Game 5 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury

In his last appearance, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Gordon tallied nine points, one rebound and one block. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.