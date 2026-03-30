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Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 30. Risacher's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Risacher totaled 13 points in his last game, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28. Risacher is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 106.8 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

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