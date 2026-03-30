Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

Risacher totaled 13 points in his last game, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28. Risacher is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 106.8 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

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