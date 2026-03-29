Will Riley And Wizards Play Trail Blazers On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Riley recorded 22 points, five assists and two steals in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Riley is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

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