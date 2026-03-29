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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Trail Blazers On March 29

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. Riley's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Riley recorded 22 points, five assists and two steals in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Riley is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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