Will Riley And Wizards Play Hawks On Feb. 26

In his last action, a 119-98 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 24, Riley tallied 18 points. Riley is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 118 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.