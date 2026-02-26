FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Hawks On Feb. 26

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Riley's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-98 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 24, Riley tallied 18 points. Riley is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 118 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Will Riley

