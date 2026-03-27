Will Richard And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27
Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Richard's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Richard put up three points. Richard is averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are conceding 123.9 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.