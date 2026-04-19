Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1

In his last action, a 121-90 win over the Hornets on April 17, Carter tallied 16 points and six rebounds. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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