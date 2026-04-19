Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 121-90 win over the Hornets on April 17, Carter tallied 16 points and six rebounds. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.