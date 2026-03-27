Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Face Rockets On March 27

In his most recent action, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Clayton put up 10 points and six assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.2 points per game.

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