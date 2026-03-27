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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Face Rockets On March 27

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 27. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Clayton put up 10 points and six assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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