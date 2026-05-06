VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 2
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Edgecombe's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 4, Edgecombe recorded 12 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.