VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Edgecombe recorded 12 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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