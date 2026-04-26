VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24, Edgecombe tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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