VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Edgecombe recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 111-97 win over the Celtics. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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