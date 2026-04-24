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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 3

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Edgecombe's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 21, Edgecombe recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 111-97 win over the Celtics. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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