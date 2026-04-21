VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 2

Edgecombe totaled 13 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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