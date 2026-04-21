Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19, Wembanyama totaled 35 points and two blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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