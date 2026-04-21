Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 2
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Wembanyama's points prop was 28.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19, Wembanyama totaled 35 points and two blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.