Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Nets On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 25, Wembanyama recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a 110-107 win over the Raptors. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.0 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 2.9 blocks.

The Nets rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.