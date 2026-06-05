Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on June 3, Wembanyama recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 105-95 loss to the Knicks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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