Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Wembanyama tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and seven blocks in his last appearance, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Bucks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

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