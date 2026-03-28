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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wembanyama tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and seven blocks in his last appearance, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25. Wembanyama leads his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (11.2), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Bucks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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