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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 3

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Maxey's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 6, Maxey recorded 26 points and six assists in a 108-102 loss to the Knicks. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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