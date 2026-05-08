Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 3

In his last game on May 6, Maxey recorded 26 points and six assists in a 108-102 loss to the Knicks. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

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