Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 2

Maxey tallied 13 points in his last game, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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