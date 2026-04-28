Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 128-96 loss to the Celtics on April 26, Maxey put up 22 points and six assists. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.2 points per contest.

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