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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 4

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Maxey's points prop was 27.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 24, Maxey recorded 31 points, six assists and two blocks in a 108-100 loss to the Celtics. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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