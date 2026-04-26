Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 4

Last time out on April 24, Maxey recorded 31 points, six assists and two blocks in a 108-100 loss to the Celtics. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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