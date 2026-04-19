Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 1

In his last action, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15, Maxey tallied 31 points and six assists. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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