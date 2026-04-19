Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 1
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Maxey's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last action, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15, Maxey tallied 31 points and six assists. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.