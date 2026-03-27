Tyler Herro And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Herro posted 18 points, four assists and three steals in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.0 points per contest.

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