Tyler Herro And Heat Face Cavaliers On March 27
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Herro's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Herro posted 18 points, four assists and three steals in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.