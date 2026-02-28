FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards C

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Raptors On Feb. 28

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Vukcevic's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vukcevic had 11 points in his most recent game, a 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 26. Vukcevic is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Vukcevic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News