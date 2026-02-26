FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tristan Vukcevic And Wizards Face Hawks On Feb. 26

Tristan Vukcevic and the Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Vukcevic's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Vukcevic totaled five points and six rebounds in his last action, a 119-98 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 24. Vukcevic is averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.0 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

