FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. da Silva's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

da Silva put up seven points in his most recent game, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Da Silva

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News