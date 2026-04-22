Tristan da Silva And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2

da Silva put up seven points in his most recent game, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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