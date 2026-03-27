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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play Thunder On March 27

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones tallied 15 points and seven assists in his last appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Jones leads his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.6 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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