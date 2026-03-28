Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 28

In his most recent appearance, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Jones totaled 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

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