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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 28

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27, Jones totaled 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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