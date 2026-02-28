FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tre Johnson And Wizards Square Off Against Raptors On Feb. 28

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Johnson recorded 14 points in a 126-96 loss to the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

