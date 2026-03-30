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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Lakers On March 30

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 30. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson totaled 11 points in his last action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Johnson paces his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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