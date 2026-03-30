Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Lakers On March 30

Johnson totaled 11 points in his last action, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27. Johnson paces his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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