Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Mavericks On March 27

Camara put up 10 points and two steals in his last action, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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