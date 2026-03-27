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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Mavericks On March 27

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 27. Camara's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Camara put up 10 points and two steals in his last action, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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