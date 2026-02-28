Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Hornets On Feb. 28
Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 26, Camara put up 16 points and two steals in a 121-112 win over the Bulls. Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 113.4 points per game.
