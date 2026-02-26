FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Play Bulls On Feb. 26

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. Camara's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Camara posted 11 points and five assists in a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Toumani Camara

