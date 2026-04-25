Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Hardaway put up 11 points in a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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