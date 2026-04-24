Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 3

Hardaway put up 16 points in his most recent action, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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