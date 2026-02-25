Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Celtics On Feb. 25
Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Hardaway's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 22, Hardaway put up eight points in a 128-117 loss to the Warriors. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics are giving up 107.6 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.