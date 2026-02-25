FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #10 SG

Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Play Celtics On Feb. 25

Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Hardaway's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 22, Hardaway put up eight points in a 128-117 loss to the Warriors. Hardaway is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.6 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Hardaway Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News