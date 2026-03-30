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Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant

Cleveland Cavaliers • #3 C

Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Face Jazz On March 30

Thomas Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Bryant's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bryant tallied 11 points in his most recent game, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Bryant is averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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