Thomas Bryant And Cavaliers Face Jazz On March 30

Bryant tallied 11 points in his most recent game, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27. Bryant is averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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