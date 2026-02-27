FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Taylor Hendricks
Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Hendricks

Memphis Grizzlies • #22 PF

Taylor Hendricks And Grizzlies Play Mavericks On Feb. 27

Taylor Hendricks and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 27. Hendricks' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Hendricks posted 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 133-112 loss to the Warriors. Hendricks is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 117.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Hendricks

