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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 3

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Eason's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 21, Eason put up 10 points and eight rebounds in a 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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