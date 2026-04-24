Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Eason put up 10 points and eight rebounds in a 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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