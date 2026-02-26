FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Play Kings On Feb. 25

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Eason's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Eason had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 125-105 win over the Jazz on Feb. 23. Eason is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News