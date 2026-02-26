Tari Eason And Rockets Play Kings On Feb. 25

Eason had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 125-105 win over the Jazz on Feb. 23. Eason is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.