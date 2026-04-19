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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 1

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his most recent game, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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