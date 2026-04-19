Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Trail Blazers In Game 1

Castle tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his most recent game, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

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