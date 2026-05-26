Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 5

Castle put up 13 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 103-82 win over the Thunder on May 24. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per game.

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