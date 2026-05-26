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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 5

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle put up 13 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 103-82 win over the Thunder on May 24. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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