Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Raptors On Feb. 25

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

In his last game, a 114-103 win over the Pistons on Feb. 23, Castle put up 16 points and 11 assists. Castle leads his team in assists with 6.9 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

