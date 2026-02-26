FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Nets On Feb. 26

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 110-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 25, Castle tallied 13 points and five assists. Castle paces his squad in assists with 6.9 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephon Castle

