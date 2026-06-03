Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30, Castle had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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