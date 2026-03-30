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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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