Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Castle had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28. Castle leads his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per contest.

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