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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Gilgeous-Alexander's points prop was 29.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 103-82 loss to the Spurs on May 24, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 19 points, seven assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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