Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 103-82 loss to the Spurs on May 24, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 19 points, seven assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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