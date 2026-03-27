Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Face Bulls On March 27

Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, eight assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.5 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.4 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.8 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.