Shaedon Sharpe And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 4

In his last game on April 24, Sharpe recorded four points in a 120-108 loss to the Spurs. Sharpe averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.