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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Pelicans On March 27

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Barnes' points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Barnes had nine points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.8 per game), and averages 18.5 points and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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