Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 4

Barnes tallied 33 points and 11 assists in his last action, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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