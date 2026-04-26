Scottie Barnes And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 4
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Barnes' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Barnes tallied 33 points and 11 assists in his last action, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.