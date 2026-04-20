Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 2

Barnes had 21 points and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers on April 18. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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